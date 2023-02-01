A montage further exposes Donald Trump’s hypocrisy when it comes to pleading the Fifth Amendment.

On Tuesday, CBS released hourslong video of Trump repeatedly invoking the constitutional right some 440 times during a 2022 deposition for the New York attorney general’s fraud investigation into his firm.

Twitter user Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican-turned-fierce critic of the MAGA GOP, shared a supercut featuring Trump’s comments alongside his previous wildly different takes on people who take the Fifth.

Advertisement

Trump may last year have claimed he took the Fifth because he is the target of “an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt.”

But in the older scenes, he calls pleading the Fifth “disgraceful” and “horrible,” adding that: “The mob takes the fifth, if you’re innocent why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Watch the video here: