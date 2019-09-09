President Donald Trump apparently thought he was going to pull off some kind of “Art of the Deal” for Afghanistan by secretly meeting with the Taliban three days before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
But he called it off after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a bombing near the U.S. embassy in Kabul that killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier.
In the past, Trump has repeated described negotiating with the Taliban a dreadful idea — for Barack Obama:
Trump even had a tweet for Joe Biden:
Critics were appalled by Trump’s Camp David invitation to the Taliban and even gave the president a new nickname:
