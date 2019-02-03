President Donald Trump’s famous orange-tinted tan is the result of “good genes,” a senior Trump administration official told The New York Times.
The official, who spoke to the Times on the condition of anonymity, was interviewed as part of an examination published Saturday of how the president maintains his carrot-colored complexion throughout the winter.
Aside from his genetic makeup, Trump relies on a powder (translucent, not bronzer, the Times noted) to achieve the look he wants ahead of TV appearances, the unnamed official said.
Ousted White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote in her 2018 memoir Unhinged that Trump uses a tanning bed daily. She claimed a White House usher was fired over her mishandling of the transportation of his tanning bed to the White House.
Two senior White House staffers denied the existence of such a machine, according to the Times. The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Read the Times story here.
Meanwhile, Twitter users have had a field day picking apart the “good genes” claim.