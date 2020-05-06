President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that the White House coronavirus task force may soon be wound down.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes put the looming decision down to one thing ― the 2020 election.
“It seems like they don’t want their fingerprints on this,” said Cooper.
“It seems like the federal government, the administration, is trying to pass the buck, pass the responsibility onto the states, onto mayors, onto governors, to anyone other than themselves so that they won’t take the blame come election time,” he added.
Check out the clip here:
Hayes, meanwhile, noted the “incredible disconnect from the rhetoric from the president” who continues to downplay the severity of the pandemic in the U.S., which has so far killed upwards of 71,000 people nationwide.
“Newly reported cases are going up. We don’t really know for sure, but things may be even getting worse,” he said.
“The mission is obviously not accomplished, and it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Donald Trump never even really tried to accomplish it,” added Hayes. “He just wants to open up the country so the economy can come back and he can be re-elected.”
Check out the clip here:
