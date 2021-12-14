Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Attempt To Shield Tax Returns

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of his tax returns to House Democrats.

“A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries. Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome,” U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote in a 45-page opinion. “The Court will therefore dismiss this case.”

The ruling includes a 14-day stay while both sides in the case discuss next steps, including giving the Trump camp time to file an appeal.