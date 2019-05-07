New York Times Releases 10 Years Of Trump's Tax Information

President Donald Trump’s tax filings from 1985 to 1994 show that he had accumulated more than a billion dollars in businesses losses over the course of the decade, according to newly revealed tax information obtained Tuesday by The New York Times.

In the 10-year stretch, Trump racked up about $1.2 billion in core business losses, according to the Times’ analysis of the president’s federal income tax information from those years.

The news comes as the president continues to feud with House Democrats over the release of his federal tax returns from 2013 to 2018.