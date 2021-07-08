Donald Trump’s biggest challenge in his company’s looming criminal case may not be prosecutors, but rather himself.

A new supercut video compiled by progressive PAC MeidasTouch highlights Trump’s past and present comments on taxes and the tax laws his company and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg﻿, are accused of violating. Some of them will no doubt raise eyebrows in court:

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg both pleaded not guilty after they were indicted last week on charges that include scheme conspiracy, grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Since that indictment, Trump has essentially claimed the tax laws his company is accused of violating were complex and impossible to understand.

“I don’t even know,” Trump said at a rally after ticking off the various perks he’s accused of failing to pay taxes on. “Do you have to? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?”

Turns out someone does: Trump himself, according to his own comments in the video above.