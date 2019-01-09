ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrities Tear Into Donald Trump Over 'Hitler-Ian' Border Security Address

Cher, Bette Midler, Seth MacFarlane and Mia Farrow were among those to torch Trump.

President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office address on border security sparked anger among many celebrities, who vented their anger and frustrations on Twitter.

Singers, actors, comedians and entertainers – including Cher, Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Seth MacFarlane, Rose McGowan, Michael Ian Black and Kathy Griffin – joined the chorus of critical tweets leveled at Trump, who used his speech to repeat multiple falsehoods about immigration.

