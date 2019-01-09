President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office address on border security sparked anger among many celebrities, who vented their anger and frustrations on Twitter.
Singers, actors, comedians and entertainers – including Cher, Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Seth MacFarlane, Rose McGowan, Michael Ian Black and Kathy Griffin – joined the chorus of critical tweets leveled at Trump, who used his speech to repeat multiple falsehoods about immigration.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter