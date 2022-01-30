Twitter Critics Mock Trump's Mangled Word Salad At Texas Rally

Former President Donald Trump’s chopped up “word salad” was on exceptional display at his Texas rally Saturday before he floated the possibility of pardoning insurrectionists if reelected — and critics couldn’t say enough about it.

He complained at one memorable point in his long-winded speech: “They censor, cancel and persecute ordinary citizens for speaking the truth while they ... drown your endless torment of ... I mean, what they do ... ”

Damn. If he’s using a teleprompter he’s really having problems tonight! — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) January 30, 2022

Endless tormentive?

Any translators on here? — figrat (@figrat) January 30, 2022

Yes..Trump said..

"Vrg litf aeii puyfc ard. Pohht frf kpe jew hppg fewy hhg gr!!!! Wot get pobt dwwu pyvrx jer!!! Whh ghhh gfx!!" — Angie Nickamin✡️ (@nickamin20) January 30, 2022

Kind of lost his train of thought there, didn’t he? — Being J Wood (@BeingJWood) January 30, 2022

Seems like he was reading and it was supposed to say endless torrents. Then he got confused and trailed off after saying torments instead. Lol. — 🌟🌙Tami 🌏 (@BasketOfAwesome) January 30, 2022

Endless word salad — dwinfrey72 🌴🍹 (@dwinfrey72) January 30, 2022

Trump also claimed that “shelves are empty” in America and “they can’t get the paper, the glue, the ink” to publish his self-published book. Nevertheless, he urged: “Go out and buy it.”

He also called Mexico “Mexelco,” and referred to conservative “great historian” and “philosopher” Victor Davis Hanson (who wrote the $6.99 book “The Case for Donald Trump”) as “Victor David Hanson.” He added, “You know, Victor Davis Hanson.”

🤔 Why, oh why, would he like this guy? pic.twitter.com/3c98fgK2sw — Curt Naus (@CurtNaus) January 30, 2022

(everyone in the crowd Googles Victor Davis Hanson.... who someone just made Trump aware of him this morning) — Marc 2Xor3X Sweat Shirt (@thegoodfello) January 30, 2022

Is he related to John Jacob Jingle Meyer Schmidt? — DaSkinny1⚜️ (@Skinny1Da) January 30, 2022

Ah yes. Victor David Hanson is one of the great philosophers of our time. He’s held in the same regard as Socrates and Aristotle — Brian (@GATORBAIT30) January 30, 2022

I think Victor David Hanson manages the omelette bar at Mar-A-Lago. — SageRobinson (@SageRobinson) January 30, 2022