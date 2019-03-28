Donald Trump Says He Has ‘The Secret’ To Living With ‘Fake News’ He Always Rants About

President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter rant about the “fake news media” came with a promise to his supporters.
“I have learned to live with Fake News, which has never been more corrupt than it is right now,” he tweeted Thursday to his 59 million followers. “Someday, I will tell you the secret!”
Predictably, the post was pounced on by hundreds of fellow Twitter users. They suggested Trump’s regular outbursts against media outlets and journalists who criticize him showed he hadn’t learned to live with it at all.
Some speculated what the secret could be, while at least one said his message sounded like an infomercial: