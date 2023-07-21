Donald Trump on Thursday reposted a video on his Truth Social platform in which he is heard saying: “If you f**k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.”

The former president’s threatening words play over a black-and-white image of his face and his 2024 campaign logo.

The clip was initially shared by the user @AmericanAF, which in its bio says is the “OFFICIAL MAGA headquarters” that is “run by veterans.”

The audio is actually from a 2020 conversation the Republican 2024 frontrunner had about Iran.

Trump shared the video, without the Iran context, as he reportedly faces another indictment, this time in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot.

The twice-impeached Trump has frequently raged at the legal scrutiny he has faced since leaving office, earlier this week claiming Smith had sent him a target letter in the probe. He called it “HORRIFYING NEWS.”