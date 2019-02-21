MEDIA

Donald Trump's 2020 Challengers Peer Through Oval Office Window On New Time Cover

Can you name them all?

Time magazine’s new front page depicts Donald Trump’s possible challengers in the 2020 election peering through the Oval Office window at the president.

The caption for the Mar. 4 issue reads: “Knock, knock ... ”

The publication’s cover story is titled “The Biggest Field Yet. No Frontrunner. A Divided Base. Welcome to the 2020 Democratic Primary” and explains why “the stakes could hardly be higher.”

It’s Trump’s latest in a long line of appearances on the magazine’s cover, and it more than likely won’t be his last:

