Time magazine’s new front page depicts Donald Trump’s possible challengers in the 2020 election peering through the Oval Office window at the president.
The caption for the Mar. 4 issue reads: “Knock, knock ... ”
The publication’s cover story is titled “The Biggest Field Yet. No Frontrunner. A Divided Base. Welcome to the 2020 Democratic Primary” and explains why “the stakes could hardly be higher.”
It’s Trump’s latest in a long line of appearances on the magazine’s cover, and it more than likely won’t be his last: