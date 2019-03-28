President Donald Trump is singin’ in the rain, just singin’ in the rain on Time magazine’s latest cover.

Artist Tim O’Brien’s illustration for the April 8 issue shows a smiling Trump underneath an umbrella as storm clouds pass over Washington:

Sneak peek at this week's cover of @TIME. I could see the president getting this one framed... pic.twitter.com/i6cDRmEzMc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 28, 2019

Headlines on the cover promote articles about “The Trump Reboot” and “Barr’s Next Move,” in reference to the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation which reportedly found no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

CNN’s Brian Stelter posted the cover on Twitter late Wednesday.

“I could see the president getting this one framed,” he wrote.

Last week, Time dedicated its front page to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and dubbed her “The Phenom.”