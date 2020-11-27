President Donald Trump sat at a small desk to baselessly rant about election fraud on Thanksgiving and Twitter users had a field day with the furniture.
Trump flipped out at a reporter, whined about the media and refused to say if he’ll attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration while taking questions from the press after a video chat with service members on Thursday.
Photographs from Trump’s presser soon became a meme as Twitter users joked the president had been moved to the kids’ table for Thanksgiving.
