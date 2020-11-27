POLITICS

People Can’t Believe Donald Trump’s Tiny Desk For His Thanksgiving Rant Isn’t A Joke

"Thought this pic was photoshopped, but nope, just hilariously symbolic!" one Twitter user commented on the president's tiny desk that became a meme.

President Donald Trump sat at a small desk to baselessly rant about election fraud on Thanksgiving and Twitter users had a field day with the furniture.

Trump flipped out at a reporter, whined about the media and refused to say if he’ll attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration while taking questions from the press after a video chat with service members on Thursday.

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters following a video chat with members of the military and the tiny desk he sat at became a meme.

Photographs from Trump’s presser soon became a meme as Twitter users joked the president had been moved to the kids’ table for Thanksgiving.

