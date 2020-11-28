POLITICS

Donald Trump’s Tiny-Looking Desk Is Now A Hilarious ‘Photoshop Battle'

Reddit users aren't kidding around with their reworkings of the president's Thanksgiving scene.

That viral picture of President Donald Trump sat at a tiny-looking desk during his Thanksgiving press conference on Thursday initially became a meme.

Now, the widely mocked snap has sparked a frenzied “Photoshop Battle” as people on Reddit rush to reimagine the scene for laughs.

PsBattle: Trump sitting at his school table from photoshopbattles

Redditors turned the picture, above, against the outgoing president in a myriad of ways ― with many giving Trump the kid treatment:

Trump "I Won By A Lot"
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
T-T-T-TODAY JUNIOR!!
View post on imgur.com
Reporter: "Mr president, did you eat chocolate for Thanksgiving?" ... President: "Someone has Chocolate?!" from PoliticalHumor
View post on imgur.com
There is always a bigger fish
Donny In Pre-K
View post on imgur.com
Messy boy
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election thanksgiving