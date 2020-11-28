That viral picture of President Donald Trump sat at a tiny-looking desk during his Thanksgiving press conference on Thursday initially became a meme.
Now, the widely mocked snap has sparked a frenzied “Photoshop Battle” as people on Reddit rush to reimagine the scene for laughs.
Redditors turned the picture, above, against the outgoing president in a myriad of ways ― with many giving Trump the kid treatment:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter