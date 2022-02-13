Twitter Wits Suddenly Get Why Trump Had Such Problems Flushing His Water-Efficient Toilets

Donald Trump’s obsession against environmentally sensitive, water-efficient appliances and fixtures — like toilets — is suddenly making a whole lotta sense to Twitter followers.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s revelation in her upcoming book “Confidence Man” that Trump’s White House toilets were often clogged with what appeared to be ripped up documents could explain a lot of things — like Trump’s confounding complaints about serious flushing difficulties.
Trump has flatly denied Haberman’s report, calling it a “fake story.” But he has complained about flushing issues in the past that had left many listeners confused.
Americans, he groused in a 2019 meeting to business leaders, are flushing their toilets “10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”
Absolutely. If they’re trying to flush ... documents. And that could reduce water pressure in, say, showers and sinks.
“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of the bathrooms,” Trump declared during his presidency.
A light has switched on in the Twitter community.