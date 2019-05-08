Trump Ghostwriter Suggests 'The Art Of The Deal' Be Recategorized As Fiction

The man who ghost-wrote President Donald Trump’s best-selling “The Art of the Deal” says there might need to be some changes to future editions of the book.
Tony Schwartz, who authored the 1987 book for Trump, says it isn’t exactly accurate in light of The New York Times report that the president lost more than $1.2 billion between 1985 and 1994.
However, Schwartz offered a suggestion on Twitter Wednesday afternoon about how to make things right. “Given the Times report on Trump’s staggering losses, I’d be fine if Random House simply took the book out of print. Or recategorized it as fiction,” he tweeted.
Schwartz has previously expressed regret for writing the book and has been donating royalties he earns from it to various charities for the past three years.
Other Twitter users supported his idea, and some had suggestions of their own:
But others had concerns that, to be fair, probably were tongue-in-cheek: