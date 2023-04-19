Donald Trump’s second set of digital trading cards featuring outlandish images of the former president inspired plenty of snark on social media.
Twitter users poked fun at the edited pictures depicting Trump as a superhero, a rockstar, carrying the Liberty Bell and more.
Critics mocked the $99 collectibles as “nightmare fuel” and jokingly asked if they’d ingested LSD before viewing them.
The cards appeared to serve their purpose for Trump, though.
Just six hours after announcing their launch on Instagram, the 2024 GOP frontrunner claimed they had “SOLD OUT in RECORD TIME” and raised around $4.6 million.
“A great honor, and I hope everyone is Happy, Healthy, and Wealthy. CONGRATULATIONS!” added the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.