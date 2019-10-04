'The President Is A Traitor,' Declares Former Pal Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, longtime former friend and short-time White House communications director for Donald Trump, called his former boss a “traitor to the U.S.” who is struggling mightily to “gaslight” America.

“The American president is a traitor to the United States” for inviting foreign governments to meddle in U.S. politics, Scaramucci said Friday on CNN. (See the video above at 2:58). “This is a full-blown disaster.”

Trump has responded to the House impeachment inquiry, triggered by the revelation of his July 25 phone call pressing Ukraine’s president to investigate political rival Joe Biden, like “somebody who doesn’t have any principles or any morals,” Scaramucci said.

“I hear rank criminality,” he explained. “I hear pressure on American diplomats coming from above to push them to do things that are actually a revocation of the Constitution.”

But he also criticized Republicans who are doing nothing to call Trump out on his actions.

“We predicted [Trump’s] meltdown ... what I’m shocked by is that there are 53 senators who haven’t really come out and spoken out,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview Thursday (video below). “It’s reprehensible. James Madison is rolling in his grave.”

There’s also a “little bit of sadness for the country,” he told Lemon. “When the Reuters reporter asks him a very simple question, ‘What did you want to get out of the phone call,’ and he goes up like a Saturn 5 rocket and he’s doing it on the international news, there’s a little bit of sadness for the country.”