Trump Transcript Tease Gets Torn To Shreds On Twitter: After You Buy New Sharpie?

President Donald Trump prompted skepticism on social media early Tuesday for saying he will release a transcript of his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by the end of the week.
Trump’s July call with Zelensky — in which he pressured the newly elected leader to dig up dirt on potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden, allegedly in exchange for withheld military aid ― sparked the ongoing impeachment inquiry. The “transcript” of that second call that Trump and his allies frequently mention, however, is actually only a partial summary and not recorded verbatim.
Trump on Monday night claimed the contents of a previous “more important” call were “tantalizing.” He said he would release the transcript of that first call “in order to continue being the most Transparent President in history.”
Critics on Twitter scoffed at Trump’s claims, particularly his false boast about transparency: