Trump Transcript Tease Gets Torn To Shreds On Twitter: After You Buy New Sharpie?

President Donald Trump prompted skepticism on social media early Tuesday for saying he will release a transcript of his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by the end of the week.

I will be releasing the transcript of the first, and therefore more important, phone call with the Ukrainian President before week’s end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Trump’s July call with Zelensky — in which he pressured the newly elected leader to dig up dirt on potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden, allegedly in exchange for withheld military aid ― sparked the ongoing impeachment inquiry. The “transcript” of that second call that Trump and his allies frequently mention, however, is actually only a partial summary and not recorded verbatim.

Trump on Monday night claimed the contents of a previous “more important” call were “tantalizing.” He said he would release the transcript of that first call “in order to continue being the most Transparent President in history.”

In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Critics on Twitter scoffed at Trump’s claims, particularly his false boast about transparency:

Right after you buy a new sharpie? — 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱 𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 ⛄️❄️🌲🎅🏻 (@RichWinter3) November 12, 2019

get all the quids out — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) November 12, 2019

Records president has not released (a partial list):



--Tax records.

--Draft board records.

--Medical records.

--Passport application and records.

--College transcripts.

--Business records.

--Wife’s immigration records.

--White House visitor logs. https://t.co/eKpL0DI260 — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 11, 2019

* Just needs a few Sharpie additions and exclusions — Marcus oh Really (@Marcus_oh_Reall) November 12, 2019

Since you're suddenly so transparent, when are you going to release your tax returns? You can at least hit the level of transparency of Richard Nixon, right? https://t.co/VJcDnDnSiR — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 12, 2019

Still waiting on your tax returns... https://t.co/qjzZi4W5c7 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 12, 2019

The continuing soap opera of "Days of Our Lives" was nothing compared to this. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/wnwleAxErL — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 12, 2019

"Forget about the time I robbed the bank because I'm going to show you footage of me casing the bank." — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 12, 2019

The first president in modern history not to release his tax returns⁠—who also ended the policy of publishing White House visitor logs and who tried to block an investigation into his travel expenses—calls himself "the most Transparent president in history" https://t.co/jURlbxOjiJ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 12, 2019

That is not the most imporant one. Release the one you pretended to already, with the audio. That is the one people want to read/hear in full. — Alan Smithee Production (@B_U_B_B_A_1) November 12, 2019

In @realDonaldTrump's mind, the second call doesn't count because of the first one. I'm sure that defense would hold-up in a court of law. Your Honor, I'm not guilty of robbing that bank because the very first time I walked in it, I didn't rob it. https://t.co/sZBoqEaqED — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 11, 2019

You do realize that "first" is not the same as "most important"...?



Just ask the 2016 popular vote. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) November 12, 2019

*extremely not tantalized voice* It's not the most important call just because you say so. The call where you tried to extort him into investigating your enemies is actually the important one. https://t.co/SjB2ofICOK — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 11, 2019

Hiring only the best editors to make it just PERFECT. — D. Anthony (@D_Anthony36) November 12, 2019

It's irrelevant now. Plenty of people have corroborated it, even you, right there on the White House lawn. — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) November 12, 2019

Then why have you been screaming “read the transcript!” for the past three weeks? — Prairie Frost ~ Lifestyle & Self- Sustainability (@jcheethamwriter) November 12, 2019

This is a really stupid argument by @POTUS. The fact that there was one conversation that may have been relatively normal is irrelevant to an entirely different call in which @realDonaldTrump solicited Ukraine to investigate the DNC server and Biden.#Nonsequitur https://t.co/W9foewpEj6 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 12, 2019

Why not now? Too busy editing the Hell out of it to make it "perfect"? https://t.co/TJE48PSprG — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) November 12, 2019