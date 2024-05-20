Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 6: Live Updates

Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial continues at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.
Trump faces 34 counts connected to his alleged attempt to hide a $130,000 hush money payment made in 2016 to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in order to conceal the details of an extramarital affair. The jury spent last week listening to testimony from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.
The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team includes Emil Bove, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. The prosecution includes Susan Hoffinger, Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy and Matthew Colangelo.
Read live updates from the trial below:
Trump Lawyer Working To Show That Cohen Is A Thief, Too
“You stole from the Trump Organization!” Blanche said.
Unclear where this is headed. Trying to shortchange contractors is something Trump and the Trump Org did all the time. This line of questioning seems to show that Cohen fit in perfectly there.
Blanche Presses On Topics Cohen Could’ve Brought Up In Trump Phone Calls
Last week, Cohen acknowledged on cross-examination that he briefly discussed the harassing phone calls he was getting alongside an update on the Daniels issue.
Trump Lawyer Suggests Cohen Was Distracted By Personal Issues At Key Time Frame
There was an issue with his taxi medallion business, a real estate issue and the harassing phone calls that Blanche brought up last week. Cohen has said that he remembers the details around how the Daniels payment was handled very clearly because it was such a consequential issue for Trump and his campaign.
Trump Lies Bigly About Police Presence Outside
Not remotely true.
The streets are not blocked off. The court building neighbors both Little Italy and Chinatown and there are plenty of people out and about. None interested in protesting on his behalf.
Cohen Is Back On The Stand After A Brief Break
Blanche starts by asking whether Cohen discussed the case with any reporters over the weekend; he said he did not other than to tell them how he's doing.
Trump Seated In Court
Trump Still Awake
This has gone on now for some 20 minutes, and Trump appears still to be awake.
Judge Suggests Trial Will Go Into Next Week
The court convened early this morning to hash out some issues between the parties. Merchan declined to allow an email the defense wished to enter into evidence and also discussed limits on testimony from an election law expert the defense wishes to call.
Trump Claims He's 'Not Allowed To Have Anything To Do With Politics'
“We’re here about an hour early today. I was supposed to be making the speech for political purposes,” he said. “I’m not allowed to have anything to do with politics because I'm sitting in a very freezing cold courtroom for the last four weeks. It's very unfair.”
Judge Juan Merchan granted Trump a day off of court Friday to attend his son Barron's high school graduation in Florida. Following the ceremony, Trump traveled to Minnesota to campaign.
Meanwhile, Trump went after President Joe Biden, calling him "mentally unfit to be president."
The former president ignored several questions reporters shouted at him, including about whether he plans to testify in the trial.
Trump Arrives In Court
What To Expect From Day 19 Of Trump's Trial
- This morning's court proceeding is set to start a little earlier than usual, at 8:45 a.m. EST.
- Donald Trump's lawyers will continue the cross-examination of Michael Cohen, the prosecution's last witness.
- Trump's team has yet to confirm whether it will call any witnesses, including whether the former president himself intends to take the stand.
- Several allies of Trump are expected to join him in court, including lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Bernie Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who Trump pardoned in 2020.