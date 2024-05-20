LiveLast Update:

Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 6: Live Updates

The former president's criminal trial continues in New York.
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial continues at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Trump faces 34 counts connected to his alleged attempt to hide a $130,000 hush money payment made in 2016 to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in order to conceal the details of an extramarital affair. The jury spent last week listening to testimony from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team includes Emil Bove, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. The prosecution includes Susan Hoffinger, Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy and Matthew Colangelo.

Read live updates from the trial below:

S.V. Date

Trump Lawyer Working To Show That Cohen Is A Thief, Too

Blanche is emphasizing how Cohen gave a vendor — to whom he owed $50,000 — only $20,000 and pocketed the rest, and nevertheless got reimbursed for the full $50,000 from Trump’s company.

“You stole from the Trump Organization!” Blanche said.

Unclear where this is headed. Trying to shortchange contractors is something Trump and the Trump Org did all the time. This line of questioning seems to show that Cohen fit in perfectly there.
Sara Boboltz

Blanche Presses On Topics Cohen Could’ve Brought Up In Trump Phone Calls

Around the same time he was handling the Daniels hush money payment, in October 2016, Cohen recalled also being asked to help Tiffany Trump with a blackmailing situation. But Cohen testified that he would not have brought that up in his phone calls with Trump. The Daniels issue “was what he tasked me to take care of,” Cohen said.

Last week, Cohen acknowledged on cross-examination that he briefly discussed the harassing phone calls he was getting alongside an update on the Daniels issue.
Sara Boboltz

Trump Lawyer Suggests Cohen Was Distracted By Personal Issues At Key Time Frame

Cohen affirmed that he had “a lot going on” in his personal life as well as with Trump in the first few weeks of October 2016, when the “Access Hollywood” tape dropped and Daniels was shopping her story.

There was an issue with his taxi medallion business, a real estate issue and the harassing phone calls that Blanche brought up last week. Cohen has said that he remembers the details around how the Daniels payment was handled very clearly because it was such a consequential issue for Trump and his campaign.
S.V. Date

Trump Lies Bigly About Police Presence Outside

Trump said this as he came into the courtroom today: “Outside looks like it’s supposed to be Fort Knox. There’s more police than I’ve ever seen anywhere because they don’t want to have anyone come down. There’s not a civilian within three blocks of the courthouse.”

Not remotely true.

The streets are not blocked off. The court building neighbors both Little Italy and Chinatown and there are plenty of people out and about. None interested in protesting on his behalf.
Sara Boboltz

Cohen Is Back On The Stand After A Brief Break

The jury is back in their box and Cohen is once again on the stand for cross-examination. During a brief morning break, Trump did not answer a question in the hallway about whether or not he would testify.

Blanche starts by asking whether Cohen discussed the case with any reporters over the weekend; he said he did not other than to tell them how he's doing.
Marita Vlachou

Michael M. Santiago/Pool via Associated Press

Trump Seated In Court

Photographers captured Donald Trump after he took his seat alongside his attorney Todd Blanche earlier this morning.
S.V. Date

Trump Still Awake

Merchan is now listening to arguments about whether Trump can use an expert witness about campaign finance laws and the limits of his testimony.

This has gone on now for some 20 minutes, and Trump appears still to be awake.
Sara Boboltz

Judge Suggests Trial Will Go Into Next Week

Merchan suggested that the proceedings likely will stretch into next week, although evidentiary presentations appear set to conclude this week, before the Memorial Day weekend.

The court convened early this morning to hash out some issues between the parties. Merchan declined to allow an email the defense wished to enter into evidence and also discussed limits on testimony from an election law expert the defense wishes to call.
Marita Vlachou

Trump Claims He's 'Not Allowed To Have Anything To Do With Politics'

Prior to entering the courtroom for today’s proceedings, Trump complained about the earlier start, claiming “he was supposed to be in a very different state this morning.”

“We’re here about an hour early today. I was supposed to be making the speech for political purposes,” he said. “I’m not allowed to have anything to do with politics because I'm sitting in a very freezing cold courtroom for the last four weeks. It's very unfair.”

Judge Juan Merchan granted Trump a day off of court Friday to attend his son Barron's high school graduation in Florida. Following the ceremony, Trump traveled to Minnesota to campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump went after President Joe Biden, calling him "mentally unfit to be president."

The former president ignored several questions reporters shouted at him, including about whether he plans to testify in the trial.
Sara Boboltz

Trump Arrives In Court

Dressed today in a blue tie, the former president has arrived in court with an entourage that includes his son Eric Trump and the conservative attorney Alan Dershowitz.
Marita Vlachou

What To Expect From Day 19 Of Trump's Trial

  • This morning's court proceeding is set to start a little earlier than usual, at 8:45 a.m. EST.
  • Donald Trump's lawyers will continue the cross-examination of Michael Cohen, the prosecution's last witness.
  • Trump's team has yet to confirm whether it will call any witnesses, including whether the former president himself intends to take the stand.
  • Several allies of Trump are expected to join him in court, including lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Bernie Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who Trump pardoned in 2020.
Lee Moran

Ex-Prosecutor Points Out Trump Team's 'Rookie Mistakes'

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade questioned certain ways in which Donald Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche is defending his client in the trial.

“It seems that Todd Blanche has partaken in what I call rookie mistakes,” McQuade told MSNBC.

Read more on McQuade's comments below.
Marita Vlachou

Michael Cohen To Return To The Witness Stand

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer," is due to return to the witness stand this morning before Trump's team gets its chance to put on its case.

"He’s the last prosecution witness and it’s not yet clear whether Trump’s attorneys will call any witnesses, let alone the presumptive Republican presidential nominee himself," The Associated Press' Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Jake Offenhartz and Alanna Durkin Richer write.
Jennifer Bendery

Republicans in Congress have found a new way to prove their loyalty to Donald Trump: flock to New York City and attack the U.S. legal system at the courthouse where his criminal hush money trial is underway.

Read more here:
