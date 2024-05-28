Donald Trump’s latest rant about his hush money trial was slammed as nonsense on social media.
On Monday, the former president claimed the prosecution will have the upper hand in the case against him because it will summarize after his defense team in the upcoming closing arguments.
“Why is the corrupt government allowed to make the final argument in the case against me?” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee asked on his Truth Social platform.
“Why can’t the defense go last? Big advantage, very unfair. Witch hunt!” he added.
But as many legal experts and other pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), it’s pretty much standard practice in criminal trials:
Donald Trump learning in real time how trial procedures work in virtually every criminal court. Prosecutors typically get a rebuttal during closings because burden of proof lies with them, not defense. pic.twitter.com/0BQZ3ZWgsJ— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 27, 2024
Ahead of closing arguments in Trump’s NY criminal case, let me just remind everyone that:— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) May 28, 2024
1. Defense goes first
2. Prosecution goes second
3. That’s the lawhttps://t.co/BNFHjQ0caO pic.twitter.com/zX7fLoXgY5
Tell me you don’t know #howtrialswork without telling me you don’t know how trials work. https://t.co/Xbhi3Otd01— MetalRabbit13 ❄️🧷🗽🌻 (@MetalRabbit13) May 28, 2024
someone needs to watch some Law & Order… https://t.co/LUAJ8fn1eo— Ben Kochman (@benkochman) May 28, 2024
From the NY rules of criminal procedure, 260.30:— Atticus Finch (of Georgia) (@Atticus59914029) May 28, 2024
8. At the conclusion of the evidence, the defendant may deliver a summation to the jury.
9. The people may then deliver a summation to the jury.
Trump just lies. Lies, lies, and damn lies. https://t.co/s4oQl3qZMZ
Interesting how in 77 years of his life Trump never once thought it was unfair that the prosecution gives the last closing in American criminal trials until the night before it affected him.— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2024
KAFKAESQUE pic.twitter.com/f931L9iy6I— Lee Kovarsky (@lee_kovarsky) May 27, 2024
Because the side with the burden of proof (in criminal cases, the prosecution) always goes last. This is true in every trial in every court in the US. So Trump is saying that every person who is in prison in this country is there unjustly - and presumably should be released? pic.twitter.com/2lzmeIdj5v— Leslie Mitchell (@Lesmitch529) May 28, 2024
The prosecution goes last because they have the burden of proof. This is standard practice.— Trump L’s (@Trump_Losses) May 28, 2024
Retweet so Americans won’t be deceived by this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/2Xv2nrR2Qb
Every impoverished defendant has had to follow the Constitution.— Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) May 28, 2024
Every black defendant has had to follow the Constitution.
For some reason Trump believes he’s above the law.
The prosecution has the burden of proof and they get to go last, pic.twitter.com/KdDNNbBvaC
I wonder if there’s ever been a person who occupied the presidency who was this ignorant about basic principles of our criminal justice system. Actually, I don’t wonder. https://t.co/vXi7pJ9BhV— Dr. Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan) May 27, 2024
It's funny how many white collar defendants develop a sudden interest in criminal justice reform.— Randall Eliason (@RDEliason) May 27, 2024
And btw - the answer is that because the state has the burden of proof, it gets the last word. https://t.co/WFWXauZYgE
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you'll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.