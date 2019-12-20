Trump Tower Gift Shop Just Got Some Mocking New Merchandise

Pranksters have hit the gift shop at Trump Tower in New York City once again.

Comedians Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig — aka The Good Liars ― on Thursday slipped a bunch of President Donald Trump impeachment-themed postcards into the store.

“We put some postcards in the Trump Tower gift shop today to celebrate The President’s historic accomplishment,” the duo captioned photographs of the stunt they shared on social media:

It’s unclear how long the postcards remained in the outlet, or how staff and shoppers responded. Stiefler and Selvig did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further information.

The pair have a long history of pulling anti-Trump pranks.

In 2017, they planted Russian flags, postcards of Russian President Vladimir Putin, KKK hoods and remote controls that flip only between Fox News and CNN in the same shop:

And last month, they poked fun at Donald Trump Jr.’s new book “Triggered” by unveiling this taunting new cover at a Barnes & Noble store in Brooklyn:

