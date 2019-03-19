“Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton and her surrogates in the media attacked Donald Trump for his role in pushing the birther story. They didn’t just argue that it was dumb to think Barack Obama was born in Kenya, they said it hurt America. They said it delegitimized Obama as a leader by casting him as an illegitimate president. Those are fair points. If you can’t prove something is true, you shouldn’t claim that it is. If you don’t like a president’s policies, argue against them, offer a better alternative, don’t claim that he isn’t really the president, that doesn’t help the country.”