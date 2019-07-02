Donald Trump Accuses Twitter Of Illegally Making It Harder To Follow Him

President Donald Trump alleged, without offering evidence, that Twitter is making it harder for people to follow him ― and could be breaking the law by doing so.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that aired Monday, Trump acknowledged that the social media platform he uses on a daily basis is “a very good arm for me.” But he complained that “they don’t treat me right.”

He continued:

And I know for a fact that a lot of people try and follow me and it’s very hard. I have so many people coming up, they say, ‘Sir, it’s so hard. They make it hard to follow.’ What they’re doing is wrong and possibly illegal, and a lot of things are being looked at right now.

Twitter said last week it would start making it harder to find and view vitriolic tweets posted by politicians by labeling them as abusive and de-prioritizing them in searches. Trump often uses Twitter to abuse and threaten people.

Trump’s complaint came amid a discussion with Carlson in which he contended other online tech platforms, including Google and Facebook, were also “against” him. He later boasted that Twitter wouldn’t “be the same” without him.

But Trump played coy when Carlson pressed him on whether the companies would be investigated by the Department of Justice, seeing as Trump had accused them of illegal behavior.

“I don’t even want to say whether or not they’re doing something, but I will tell you, there’s a lot of people that want us to,” Trump replied.

Check out Trump’s comments from the 8:20 mark below: