The comedians of late-night TV couldn’t resist poking fun at President Donald Trump’s underattended campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the weekend.

Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden dedicated lengthy monologues to some of the stranger incidents that occurred during the event and that photograph of Trump disembarking from Marine One afterward.

Check out Seth Meyers’ commentary on “Late Night” here:

Watch Stephen Colbert’s taunting analysis on “The Late Show” here:

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah piled on here:

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon joined in here:

And James Corden delivered his critique on “The Late Late Show” here: