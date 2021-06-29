Former president Donald Trump engaged in one of his favorite hobbies on Tuesday ― criticizing the media ― only to get eviscerated by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Trump released a statement where he gleefully celebrated that cable news ratings are down because he’s no longer in office.

“They say the news is ‘boring’ since I left D.C. Morning Joe, Joy Reid (whoever that is?), Nicole Wallace, Jake Tapper, and even Chris Wallace, at Fox, in free fall,” he said.

Trump: CNN ratings are down 70%. MSDNC is also way down. Actually, they are ALL way down. They say the news is "boring" since I left D.C. Morning Joe, Joy Reid (whoever that is?), Nicole Wallace, Jake Tapper, and even Chris Wallace, at Fox, in free fall. A wonderful thing to see! pic.twitter.com/pDmTWcQoJi — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) June 29, 2021

Ratings are down compared to the same time last year, according to Deadline.

Although Fox News rules the ratings roost, all the news networks have showed steep declines since President Joe Biden took office, the website noted.

But while Trump was trying to take credit for the lower ratings, Tapper suggested the former president might want to rethink his comments.

If I had incited and inspired a deadly insurrection and attempt to undo American democracy I might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had. On any channel.



But maybe that’s just me, I’m a different breed of cat. https://t.co/6tE6pC3B74 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2021

“If I had incited and inspired a deadly insurrection and attempt to undo American democracy I might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had. On any channel,” he tweeted. “But maybe that’s just me, I’m a different breed of cat.”

Tapper couldn’t help but point out that his own ratings weren’t as terrible as Trump claimed.

Still, some Twitter users did admit they weren’t watching the news as much ― and they considered that a good thing.

Jake, please know this, we stopped watching the news because we no longer feel terrified every moment that something catastrophic is imminent! We don’t have to be chained to the news anymore because we have a bit more faith back. It’s a GREAT thing! — Lil' Vampy/ queen of perpetual sadness (@Jennhatesyou) June 29, 2021

I'm sure that the end of the pandemic lock down and the election of a sane President have something to do with the decrease in viewership. During lockdown, we were all glued to our favorite news station. Now, we are free to move about the country and have a stable WH. — Carolina Blue (@greenpatchgrp) June 29, 2021

Imagine bragging that you had people so worried about the world on a daily basis they couldn’t stop hypervigilantly watching the news — John Johnson & Johnson (@JohnDellaporta) June 29, 2021