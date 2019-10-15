Trump Appears To Call For His Own Impeachment In Bizarre Tweet

President Donald Trump has tweeted many outrageous things over the years, but calling for his own impeachment hasn’t been one of them.

Until Tuesday morning, that is.

Trump sent out a tweet with a lot of remarks in all caps, where he was pointing out some economic numbers in a tone that suggested he didn’t feel very appreciated.

But it was the last three words — “Impeach the Pres.” — that are getting the most attention, mainly because they seem to contradict the preceding diatribe.

Twitter

And some Twitter users were confused.

“Impeach the Pres.”



Is he...is he calling for his own impeachment? What? pic.twitter.com/hdBigRlYbv — James Slattery (@jcslattery) October 15, 2019

“...Impeach the Pres.”



Ummmm, ok. 🤨 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) October 15, 2019

Yeah. I think an intern has gone rogue. — Daniel Paul (@GordonPronto) October 15, 2019

It’s possible the president might have been trying to make a case that the economic numbers make it tough for opponents to impeach him and he simply forgot to connect “Impeach the Pres.” with the previous sentence, “Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat!”

However, it appears that Trump’s advocacy of his own impeachment is a winning issue with many voters.

People seem to be in agreement with you on impeachment. pic.twitter.com/ZDR6BJSb63 — 𝕋𝕚𝕒 𝔹𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕚𝕟𝕚 (@TiaBarracini) October 15, 2019

For once we agree. Impeach the Pres. — Lee 💙 (@houtski) October 15, 2019

You should’ve put “Impeach the Pres.” in all caps too#ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/6PR31bG5tJ — pauline edwards 🙅🏾‍♀️ (@paulinecamera) October 15, 2019

Yes, you are correct, we should impeach the pres.



Why don't you save yourself the headache and resign. — Michelle (@RageMichelle) October 15, 2019

I AGREE! “Impeach The Pres. We’re On It Crazy Man 😳 pic.twitter.com/HExJqllu2H — Bridget, Gunsense Now (@macushla7) October 15, 2019