Donald Trump Wishes Jimmy Carter Well But Still Can't Escape Twitter Snark

One Twitter user suspected the president didn't write the tweet since there were no typos and it made sense.

How’s this for Earth-shattering news? Donald Trump actually attempted to be civil to former president Jimmy Carter on Monday.

It started when the president posted a tweet wishing Carter a speedy recovery from hip surgery:

In previous administrations, a tweet like that would be an inconsequential act of courtesy towards a fellow office holder.

However, since it came from Trump, who rarely shows civility, many Twitter users were skeptical and snarky about the tweet.

