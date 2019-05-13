Donald Trump Wishes Jimmy Carter Well But Still Can't Escape Twitter Snark

How’s this for Earth-shattering news? Donald Trump actually attempted to be civil to former president Jimmy Carter on Monday.

It started when the president posted a tweet wishing Carter a speedy recovery from hip surgery:

Wishing former President Jimmy Carter a speedy recovery from his hip surgery earlier today. He was in such good spirits when we spoke last month - he will be fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

In previous administrations, a tweet like that would be an inconsequential act of courtesy towards a fellow office holder.

However, since it came from Trump, who rarely shows civility, many Twitter users were skeptical and snarky about the tweet.

Way to not be awful. Try this more often. — Titus Pullo (@WoolfDesign) May 13, 2019

He didn’t write it....no typos and it makes sense. — Paul M (@PMMass1951) May 13, 2019

I’m sure within days we’ll find out you never spoke to Carter. — Bert Scott (@gopherhound) May 13, 2019

Oh you’re a doctor now too? pic.twitter.com/TUCNotHtBr — Here for the Tea (@hereforteaaa) May 13, 2019

Wishing a speedy recovery for President Carter. I'll do the same for you when you have your "Bone Spurs" removed. — Tina Harris Wilson (@jelanti53) May 13, 2019

“No one knows more about hip operations then me. No one. He will be fine.” — Claire Monet (@fakesmileclaire) May 13, 2019