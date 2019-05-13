Donald Trump Wishes Jimmy Carter Well But Still Can't Escape Twitter Snark

How’s this for Earth-shattering news? Donald Trump actually attempted to be civil to former president Jimmy Carter on Monday.
It started when the president posted a tweet wishing Carter a speedy recovery from hip surgery:
In previous administrations, a tweet like that would be an inconsequential act of courtesy towards a fellow office holder.
However, since it came from Trump, who rarely shows civility, many Twitter users were skeptical and snarky about the tweet.
