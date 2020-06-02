President Donald Trump has previously been quick to dish out advice on how to deal with protesters.
But Twitter users are highlighting how he now suddenly doesn’t seem so keen on following it as demonstrations continue nationwide over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis last week after a police officer knelt on his neck in a chilling incident that was caught on camera.
Trump in August 2019 suggested Chinese President Xi Jinping should meet personally with anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. “There would be a happy and enlightened ending,” Trump predicted in one post. “I have no doubt.”
“Personal meeting?” he asked in another post:
Then, at the start of May, Trump urged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, to “give a little, and put out the fire” with protesters ― some of them armed ― who entered the Michigan Capitol building to protest against stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The president has struck a markedly different tone amid the current demonstrations. In a telephone call on Monday, he urged governors to “dominate” protesters. He’s also used inflammatory language and suggested protesters should be shot. On Friday, Trump was reportedly rushed to an underground bunker in the White House after demonstrations outside.
Twitter users noted the hypocrisy of Trump’s past tweets: