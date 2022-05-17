Donald Trump is reposting his Truth Social messages with a new profile on Twitter. Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter.

His messages from his own operation, Truth Social, are now being posted under the new Twitter profile “President Donald J. Trump’s Truth Social Posts.”

The description for the account @PresTrumpTS adds: “President Donald J. Trump’s Truth Social Posts on Twitter — Making sure President Trump is heard on Twitter while he and Devin Nunes focus on Truth Social.”

Advertisement

The tweets available Monday included 210 messages Trump has posted on Truth Social since February, which are now also tailored to Twitter. Each tweet pleads: “Please Follow and Retweet.”

Screen Shot/Twitter

The new account is only for Trump’s messages on Truth Social and others he has chosen to “retruth.”

In tweets Monday, he bashed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and spoke up for beleaguered reelection candidate Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R- N.C.)

He also posted yet another image of himself as a pompous “MAGA king.”

Advertisement

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 for his role in last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Potential new Twitter owner Elon Musk has indicated he would let Trump back on the platform, but it’s uncertain if Musk will finalize the purchase deal.

Twitter has a policy prohibiting banned users from dodging restrictions by utilizing other profiles to post messages. But Trump routinely defies the policy by posting messages on the Twitter account of his paid aide Liz Harrington. Now there are two Twitter accounts with his posts.

Twitter did not return a request for comment from HuffPost about the work-around.

Truth Social could not be reached for comment.

After this story appeared, a message was added to the Twitter account saying that it had “no association” with Trump or the Truth Social team.

On Sunday, a Trump account labeled as a parody briefly appeared on Twitter that sounded just like Trump. It was hailed by some followers as the former president’s return — but it was quickly taken down by Twitter.

New account that briefly appeared on Twitter Sunday. Screen Shot/Twitter

Advertisement

Trump allies Roger Stone and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell — both banned by Twitter — recently tried to start up new Twitter accounts amid plans by Elon Musk to buy the company, but they were quickly shut down.

The new setup on Twitter appears to undermine the spirit of Trump’s own pledge in a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “if” he’s allowed back on Twitter he will partially restrict usage and prioritize Truth Social (and give some comfort to investors).

He promised to wait six hours before posting a Truth Social message on competing social media, but only if it doesn’t involve politics. All of Trump’s Truth Social tweets could be construed as political.

“President Donald J. Trump’s Truth Social Posts” joined Twitter in April, according to its profile description. Several responses to the profile, however, indicate it’s brand new. HuffPost first spotted it Sunday.

There were close to 2,200 followers Monday evening. Several critics called for the new account to be reported as violating the platform’s policy prohibiting banned users from evading restrictions.

Advertisement