Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over Possible Trump Return

Twitter wags had an absolute field day Saturday after Elon Musk announced he was allowing Donald Trump back on after what was supposed to be a lifetime ban for “glorifying violence” following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Musk posted a poll on Twitter Friday asking if Trump should be reinstated, and claimed a majority of those responding wanted the former president back.

It’s unclear whether Trump will return. He said earlier Saturday he will probably stick with his own platform Truth Social and that Twitter has a “lot of problems.” It’s likely he has contractual obligations to stay with Truth Social to satisfy investors.

Trump would also be subjected to scathing criticism on Twitter (unless Musk censors it), unlike on Truth Social, where all critical comments about him somehow magically disappear.

In the meantime, Twitter users were doing what they do best: eviscerating. Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, got the ball rolling by calling him “still a fucking loser.”

And yet still a fucking loser. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 20, 2022

So Musk has let his fellow malignant narcissist tycoon back on the platform he purchased, to advance the credo of

Musk/GOP/Trump "libertarianism"



“Freedom for me, oppression for thee!”



Satire on this pathetic realty here: https://t.co/FKOcIsVarr — Jonathan Greenberg (@JournalistJG) November 20, 2022