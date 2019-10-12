President Donald Trump’s typos on Twitter continue to flow thick and fast.
Late Friday, Trump used his favorite social media platform to attack Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr over the ongoing controversy surrounding the NBA’s China visit. But he accidentally wrote “chocked” instead of “choked.”
Trump made the same typo on Twitter in 2018 in a rant about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
Merriam-Webster defines a “chock” as “a wedge or block for steadying a body (such as a cask) and holding it motionless, for filling in an unwanted space, or for blocking the movement of a wheel.”
It is also “a heavy metal casting (as on the bow or stern of a ship) with two short horn-shaped arms curving inward between which ropes or hawsers may pass for mooring or towing,” according to the dictionary.
On Wednesday, Trump accidentally wrote “wirch” instead of “witch” in a post railing against the House impeachment investigation into him. They are the latest in a long line of online spelling gaffes by the president.
Tweeters immediately pounced, with some hinting at the term’s use as a sexual slang word: