President Donald Trump’s typos on Twitter continue to flow thick and fast.

Late Friday, Trump used his favorite social media platform to attack Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr over the ongoing controversy surrounding the NBA’s China visit. But he accidentally wrote “chocked” instead of “choked.”

So funny to watch Steve Kerr grovel and pander when asked a simple question about China. He chocked, and looks weak and pathetic. Don’t want him at the White House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

Trump made the same typo on Twitter in 2018 in a rant about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Merriam-Webster defines a “chock” as “a wedge or block for steadying a body (such as a cask) and holding it motionless, for filling in an unwanted space, or for blocking the movement of a wheel.”

It is also “a heavy metal casting (as on the bow or stern of a ship) with two short horn-shaped arms curving inward between which ropes or hawsers may pass for mooring or towing,” according to the dictionary.

On Wednesday, Trump accidentally wrote “wirch” instead of “witch” in a post railing against the House impeachment investigation into him. They are the latest in a long line of online spelling gaffes by the president.

Tweeters immediately pounced, with some hinting at the term’s use as a sexual slang word:

I've never retweeted any of the orange guy's stuff but this one has so many levels. A president calling an NBA champion weak, calling that basketball player out for not having knowledge of world diplomacy, AND misspelling "choked" which is a choke in itself Brilliant! https://t.co/fWYJOIv3dt — Matt Besser (@MattBesser) October 12, 2019

I'm just going to CHOCK this up to frustration after another bad day. https://t.co/pxVZHic4n4 — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) October 12, 2019

You must have an interesting search history for "choked" to autocorrect to "chocked" so often on your iPhone. — Sarah Eaglesfield 👌 (@zenxv) October 12, 2019

Your autocorrect chocked — Sam Morril (@sammorril) October 12, 2019

I chocked on some covfefe once. And it byrned bahd. — 💀 gary graham 💀 (@thegarygraham) October 12, 2019

“Chocked.” I love how I’m always checking and rechecking I didn’t get duped by a parody account. https://t.co/DwqsBllwa2 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 12, 2019

He chocked? I seriously thought this was one of the parody accounts. https://t.co/3YiecO6GqH — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) October 12, 2019

Looks like you chocked when it came time to correctly spell choked... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 12, 2019

I beg you to purchase a dictionary!! — Peggy (@mom4boca) October 12, 2019

chocked on his COVFEFE.. pic.twitter.com/0cXH0EgQ0E — Norm Bond (@normbond) October 12, 2019

This is a Trumpfecta: Projection, a ridiculous typo, diminishes the office of the president, infantile. Someday galleries will sell this as a perfect example of his Early Meltdown Period. https://t.co/QM7yPGOyTU — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 12, 2019

Steve Kerr on his worst day is ten times the man Donald Trump is on his best day. Chock on that https://t.co/NT94NdJLUL — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) October 12, 2019

The spelling department at Trump University was severely underfunded. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 12, 2019

Chocked. Jesus. Read a book. — Trump is a con man (@WWJVote) October 12, 2019

FYI: chock full o'nuts is the heavenly coffee... https://t.co/E9nYiUCVOM — Pete Catapano (@pcatapano) October 12, 2019

He chocked on his smocking gun. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 12, 2019

chocking is the worst — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) October 12, 2019