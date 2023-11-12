Trump's 'Badass' UFC Entrance Gets Spoiled By 1 Harsh Gesture From The Crowd

Former President Donald Trump brought along an army of friends with him to watch UFC action at Madison Square Garden this weekend but his entrance didn’t go without two middle fingers from the crowd.
Trump, who entered as Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass” played in the arena, strolled through MSG’s tunnel and waved to UFC fans as Rock, Tucker Carlson, Dana White and Donald Trump Jr. walked near him.
The former president continued shaking hands with the crowd before one woman flipped the double bird in his direction in a clip that has since gone viral.
The woman, who sat beside stand-up comedian Bill Burr, appears to be the comic’s wife Nia Renée Hill.
Sports fans have flipped off Trump in recent months as the former president’s appearance at an Iowa-Iowa State college football game led to fans giving him the one-finger salute in September.
Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) gave the woman props for giving Trump the bird and called for the image to be put in a museum.