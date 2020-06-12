The ugly truth of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the anti-racism protests is laid bare in a withering new supercut.
Footage of police using force to disperse protesters sits alongside clips of Trump hailing the “beautiful” scenes in the montage that the new Meidas Touch political action committee released online late Thursday.
“None of this is beautiful,” reads text that appears towards the end of the video. “End this ugly presidency,” it adds.
The 47-second clip garnered more than 1.2 million views in its first 7 hours on Twitter. It also caused the #UglyPresident hashtag to trend.
The Meidas Touch PAC was founded by Ben Meiselas, the attorney of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and his two brothers.
Earlier this week, they released this video calling out Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser: