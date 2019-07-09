Trump Calls UK Ambassador 'A Pompous Fool' After Leaked Criticism

President Donald Trump continued his attack on the British ambassador to the U.S. on Tuesday, calling Sir Kim Darroch “a very stupid guy,” “wacky” and “a pompous fool” in response to leaked cables harshly criticizing Trump.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.”

Darroch had called Trump and his administration “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent” in official diplomatic memos to the U.K. Foreign Office, according to leaked documents first reported by the Daily Mail last week.

Trump’s tweets also criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May over the country’s “failed Brexit negotiation,” as he termed it. He claimed he told May how to “do that deal, but she went her own foolish way ― was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Trump previously responded to the leaked cables on Sunday, saying the U.S. “will no longer deal” with Darroch.

The British government on Monday reaffirmed its “full support” for Darroch, but called the situation “unfortunate.”

“The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship,” a spokesperson said.

Brian Stukes via Getty Images British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Kim Darroch is seen at the White House Correspondents' Dinner pre-party at the British Embassy in 2018.

“We’ve had our little ins and outs with a couple of countries and I would say that the U.K., and the ambassador has not served the U.K. well, I can tell you that,” Trump told reporters on Sunday when asked about Darroch’s remarks. “We’re not big fans of that man,” the president continued. “And I can say things about him but I won’t bother.”

It’s not yet clear how far-reaching Trump’s threat not to “deal” with Darroch will be.

The diplomat was disinvited from a dinner that Trump hosted for the emir of Qatar on Monday night.

“Is he simply saying, ‘You’re not going to come to any dinners where I’m present’?” Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to the U.S., told the BBC. “Or is he going to send an edict out to the entire administration saying, ‘Nobody deal with the British ambassador’? We don’t know the answer to this.”