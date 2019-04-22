An editorial in The Observer newspaper on Sunday called for the cancellation of President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit in the wake of the Mueller report.

“The prospect of Donald Trump making a state visit to Britain in June is stomach-churning,” the Sunday sister paper of The Guardian noted. “The corruption investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose damning report was published last week, provided ample evidence of what we already know: Trump is unfit to hold the office of president of the United States.”

The paper’s editorial said that honoring this “unworthy man” with a state visit, including an address to Parliament and a carriage ride with Queen Elizabeth II, would give an “undeserved boost to a wounded charlatan.” It also attacked Trump’s “reactionary policies” on climate change, migration, race, multilateralism, Yemen, nuclear arms and civil liberties.

“By his words and actions over two wretched, destructive years in power, he has proved beyond doubt he is no friend of Britain,” the editorial said.

Trump hit a wall of opposition among Brits during his state visit to the UK last summer. Almost all of Trump’s events took place outside of London, where the crowds of protesters were the largest. His visit also marked the debut of the famous Trump baby blimp, which depicts the president as a toddler in diapers having a tantrum.