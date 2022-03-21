Trump Casts Himself As Champion Of Ukraine, Despite Once Saying Aid Made U.S. A 'Sucker'

[Portman] called up: “Please, let the money go.” I said, “Rob, I hate being the country that’s always giving money when Ukraine helps Europe and the European countries far more than they help us.”

They’re like a wall between Russia and Europe. They’re like a wall. They’re a big, wide, beautiful wall.

And he said, “You know what? But it’s important.”

And he — in fact, he came out and he said that. That was my only reason.

Because I don’t like being the sucker country. We were the sucker country for years and years. We’re not the sucker country anymore. But I gave the money because Rob Portman and others called me and asked. But I don’t like to be the sucker. And European countries are helped far more than we are, and those countries should pay more to help Ukraine.