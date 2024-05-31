On Thursday afternoon, after less than 10 hours of deliberating, 12 ordinary jurors hailing from New York City found the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal alleged affairs that threatened to implode his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump’s reaction was as expected: The soon-to-be convicted felon emerged from the Manhattan courtroom defiant, declaring the verdict a “disgrace” while attacking the judge, the venue, the prosecutors and the judicial process itself.



Reactions from rank-and-file Republicans were just as predictable. Members of the so-called party of “law and order” were quick to defend their presumptive presidential nominee, shamelessly echoing his outright lies that the case was a “purely political exercise,” a sign of a “corrupt and rigged” justice system, and election interference “brought forward by Joe Biden” and his “allies.”

Senator, podcast guy and Cancún aficionado Ted Cruz went on Fox News to share that in the wake of Trump’s unanimous conviction, he is “furious and heartbroken.”

While it’s reassuring to witness a judicial proceeding live up to the far-too-often fallacious claim that “no one is above the law,” I’m not celebrating. Instead — like the GOP Texas senator who apparently loves the NRA more than protecting fourth graders in their classrooms — I am also furious and heartbroken.



Don’t get me wrong: I disagree with MSNBC host Jen Psaki and other Democrats who are choosing to meet this historic moment with serious reverence simply because a former president was found guilty. Whatever a convicted felon running for the highest office in the land does to this country’s political, cultural and social fabric, it was and will be done by Trump and his allies — not the prosecutors, judge and jury who simply did their jobs. May 30, 2024, is not a “sad and somber” day for America but a flicker of hope that some of the best of this country’s ideals are, in fact, not dead and buried.



No, I am furious and heartbroken because a twice-impeached, convicted felon found liable for sexual assault put three judges on the U.S. Supreme Court who ultimately destroyed the Constitutional right to bodily autonomy and abortion access.



I’m grieving the undeniable fact that a man who attempted to subvert a free and fair election and who has three additional pending criminal cases levied against him was successfully buoyed into the Oval Office, only to irreparably harm this country’s political process, democratic future and, as I type, the most marginalized among us.



There is no denying that the American electorate has long known who Trump is— a criminal in deeds and words. As a candidate, Trump vowed to elect Supreme Court judges with the sole intent of overturning Roe v. Wade. Now, one in three women no longer has access to abortion care, one in five abortion patients are forced to travel out of state for that care, and story after painful story of pregnant people forced to carry unsafe and nonviable pregnancies to term — risking their health and their lives — have become an unforgivable norm.



The right to marry who you love, regardless of gender, is also on the proverbial chopping block, as the highest court in the land continues to whittle away at our fundamental right to privacy and Republicans continue to demonize trans and LGBTQ+ youth.