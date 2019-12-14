POLITICS

Donald Trump Whines 'It's Not Fair' And Gets The Treatment On Twitter

"Did the meanies hurt your feelings?" one person fired back.

President Donald Trump drew scorn on social media Friday after complaining “it’s not fair” that he’s being impeached.

Trump tweeted he’d done “absolutely nothing wrong” in a post just hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach him over the Ukraine scandal and send two articles of impeachment ― abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ― to the full House.

In response, many critics likened Trump to a petulant child.

Another claimed it was a “classic entitled whine.”

