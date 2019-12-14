President Donald Trump drew scorn on social media Friday after complaining “it’s not fair” that he’s being impeached.
Trump tweeted he’d done “absolutely nothing wrong” in a post just hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach him over the Ukraine scandal and send two articles of impeachment ― abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ― to the full House.
In response, many critics likened Trump to a petulant child.
“Did the meanies hurt your feelings?” one person fired back.
Another claimed it was a “classic entitled whine.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter