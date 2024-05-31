How Newspapers Around The World Handled The Donald Trump Verdict

Not surprisingly, media publications around the globe made the news that former President Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 charges in his New York hush money trial a prominent feature on their front pages.
Both Time and the New Yorker offered sneak peeks of upcoming magazine covers that brutally mocked the former president’s convictions.
Meanwhile, the verdict was the main story on newspaper front pages both in America and abroad.
You can see how it was covered thanks to a social media thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Jason Kint of Digital Content Next, a media trade association.
“As I’ve said in the past, nothing makes a statement on important news close to the newspaper front page,” Kint said while introducing the lengthy thread. “Across America, almost every editor went with the simple fact, ‘Guilty.’”
Kint started off showing how newspapers in the biggest media markets covered the verdict.
He then showed how the international press was covering the story.