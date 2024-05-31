How Newspapers Around The World Handled The Donald Trump Verdict

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Not surprisingly, media publications around the globe made the news that former President Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 charges in his New York hush money trial a prominent feature on their front pages.

Both Time and the New Yorker offered sneak peeks of upcoming magazine covers that brutally mocked the former president’s convictions.

Meanwhile, the verdict was the main story on newspaper front pages both in America and abroad.

You can see how it was covered thanks to a social media thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Jason Kint of Digital Content Next, a media trade association.

“As I’ve said in the past, nothing makes a statement on important news close to the newspaper front page,” Kint said while introducing the lengthy thread. “Across America, almost every editor went with the simple fact, ‘Guilty.’”

Let's do this. As I've said in the past, nothing makes a statement on important news close to the newspaper front page. Across America, almost every editor went with the simple fact, "Guilty."

Let’s start with the biggest circulation. /1 pic.twitter.com/7i2Ab6daW4 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

Kint started off showing how newspapers in the biggest media markets covered the verdict.

I shouldn’t overlook Chicago and Los Angeles, Same. /2 pic.twitter.com/iogpLLxL47 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

Now let’s drop down to Florida for maybe obvious reasons to see how they reported it… /3 pic.twitter.com/byn7P8iofW — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

There has been a lot of attention going toward Silicon Valley of late where some massively wealthy tech bros appear to want to put their pet issues and profits ahead of liberal democracy. /5 pic.twitter.com/vVJKRHWr1S — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

Now dropping down to Texas to see how it’s being reported because everything is bigger there. Same. Just the facts. /6 pic.twitter.com/PuaUsid9tX — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

Let’s go to some toss up swing states for the election starting with Pennsylvania. /7 pic.twitter.com/rH4KT2OWGH — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

And here are Arizona and Georgia. /8 pic.twitter.com/1bnwqPnKOt — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

Nevada, Wisconsin and North Carolina… /9 pic.twitter.com/UAd9FRU72i — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

Maine and Nebraska, both lean one way, here is how it’s being reported. Just the facts. /10 pic.twitter.com/7nJSOD6QvF — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

New Hampshire, Boston, Baltimore and Ohio… /12 pic.twitter.com/pXKhD4TZKj — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

And a few other major market papers. /13 pic.twitter.com/qvFNhcxTDM — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

And the others from his hometown. /14 pic.twitter.com/oyXXITNAeW — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

He then showed how the international press was covering the story.

Swinging up over the border into Canada. Translates differently. Same images. /15 pic.twitter.com/wl8X11KBzU — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

Those images clearly remind you the image may be the most important choice, particularly the eyes, when the headline is a simply stated fact, “guilty.” /16 pic.twitter.com/BmpbyIYALB — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

A couple final notes of praise from me. First, Ireland, I don’t know how you did it but you both got it in on deadline. /17 pic.twitter.com/5R13Q4Nfa1 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

I skipped over the Free Press out of Detroit earlier. But there is something about their cover that really tells the story from Trump to the subheds to his attorney staring at the camera wondering how he’ll be recorded. /18 pic.twitter.com/bTS5kY1vPA — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 31, 2024

