Donald Trump said Thursday he will “very, very, very probably” run for president again in 2024.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably,” the former president said at a rally for GOP candidates ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

Trump’s supporters lapped up his tease.

“Very, very, very probably,” he repeated before the audience started chanting his name.

“God it’s nice,” Trump responded. “Well, get ready. That’s all I’m telling you, very soon. Get ready.”

Trump has refused to accept his 2020 election loss.

He has hinted at a third run for president on many, many occasions but is yet to make an official announcement.