“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people, refuse to accept the results of a free election,” warned Biden, who said Americans “have to defend” democracy.

Trump noted the red lighting of Biden’s speech — “like the devil,” he added, calling Biden’s address a speech of “hatred and anger.”

Trump was in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, to boost the flagging races of his endorsed candidates, including former TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz — running for Senate against Democratic state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

He also plugged Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The hard-liner is trailing his Democratic rival, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.