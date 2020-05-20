CORONAVIRUS

Trump Warns Farmers That Gun Control Will Leave Their Potatoes Defenseless

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam fires back: "I suggest you stop taking hydroxychloroquine."

President Donald Trump offered an unusual warning to Virginia farmers on Tuesday, suggesting that their potatoes might be at risk and they will need to be armed to protect those spuds. 

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) fired back on Twitter with a warning about the anti-malaria drug Trump is taking to prevent coronavirus infection despite the fact that it’s not approved for the disease:

Others soon joined in with their own quips about potatoes in need of armed protection:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Gun Control Ralph Northam Hydroxychloroquine
CONVERSATIONS