Harvard Law Professor Dismantles Trump’s Vote Twice Request With A Simple Analogy

President Donald Trump drew fierce backlash on Wednesday after encouraging supporters in North Carolina to vote twice in the 2020 election.
Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe used a simple analogy about a bank robbery to dismantle Trump’s request:
Trump, speaking at Wilmington International Airport, suggested voters test North Carolina’s election process by first casting their ballot by mail and then again in person.
“So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” said Trump, who in recent weeks has ramped up his rhetoric against mail-in voting ― which multiple states are turning to because of the coronavirus pandemic ― and repeatedly warned without evidence that it leads to mass voter fraud.
It is illegal to cast more than one ballot in an election.
Tribe also accused Trump, who made a similar request to supporters before the 2016 election, of “committing a felony by urging North Carolinians to cast illegal second votes.”
