Harvard Law Professor Dismantles Trump’s Vote Twice Request With A Simple Analogy

“I was just testing whether this state can detect voter fraud when I showed up to vote a second time” — is about as good a defense as: “I broke into the bank just to test whether it has a good alarm system.”

“So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” said Trump, who in recent weeks has ramped up his rhetoric against mail-in voting ― which multiple states are turning to because of the coronavirus pandemic ― and repeatedly warned without evidence that it leads to mass voter fraud.