Former President Donald Trump — who baselessly railed against mail-in voter fraud before the 2020 election and then incited the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection by lying about mass voter fraud following his loss — voted by mail this week.

Trump voted by mail ballot in a municipal election in Palm Beach County, Florida, held on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website:

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

The Palm Beach Post reported on Trump’s initial request to vote by mail Monday. Trump changed his voter registration from New York City to Palm Beach County in 2019, when he officially became a Florida resident by moving his main residence to his Mar-a-Lago private club.

Trump attacked the process of mail-in voting throughout the 2020 election cycle, at one point even acknowledging he was starving the U.S. Postal Service of much-needed funds in a bid to hamstring voting. The popularity of voting by mail surged because of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with coronavirus-cautious Democrats.

Trump has voted by mail in Florida at least twice before, in the 2020 presidential preference primary and primary elections. He voted in person at an early voting location for the 2020 election.