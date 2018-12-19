President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “Mexico is paying (indirectly)” for his proposed border wall through the new NAFTA replacement trade deal ― prompting jokes that the president has a new cry for his rallies.

Mexico is paying (indirectly) for the Wall through the new USMCA, the replacement for NAFTA! Far more money coming to the U.S. Because of the tremendous dangers at the Border, including large scale criminal and drug inflow, the United States Military will build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Trump, beginning during his 2016 campaign, would frequently ask supporters at his rallies: “Who’s going to pay for the wall?” They would shout back: “Mexico.” Trump lately seems to have abandoned the promise, and has been demanding Congress give him $5 billion from U.S. taxpayers for the wall.

Trump’s latest tweet doubles down on his claim in last week that money saved from the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would fund the barrier.

However, the USMCA still needs to be ratified by Congress in 2019, when Democrats, who have said they don’t support the deal as it stands, will be in control of the House. It’s also unclear how the U.S. Treasury will save money with the deal, which instead benefits private citizens and companies.

Trump’s tweet prompted people on Twitter to imagine a new call and response cry at the president’s rallies.

Trump Rally...

Trump: Who’s going to pay for the wall??

Crowd: Mexico indirectly through the new USMCA replacement for NAFTA!!

Trump: Who??

Crowd: Mexico indirectly through the new ... — Winnipeg Scofflaws (@wpgscofflaws) December 19, 2018

I remember the old Trump 2016 campaign call and response like it was yesterday :



Trump: What'll we do?

Crowd: Build the wall!

Trump: Who'll pay for it?

Crowd: Mexico, indirectly, through unverifiable future savings from mild changes to existing trade pacts! https://t.co/w8fDZp68R5 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 19, 2018

[trump rally]

TRUMP and who’s gonna pay for the wall?

CROWD Mexico, indirectly! https://t.co/DVC5pBst5v — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 19, 2018

And Trump asked the adoring crowd, “who’s going to pay for it?” And the crowd responded in unison, “Mexico!” And then the crowd shouted, at the tops of their lungs, “(indirectly)!” — Artistic Steel Slats Michael (@mermtm) December 19, 2018

Yes, because that’s how you presented it during the campaign...



TRUMP: And who’s paying for the wall?!?!



SUPPORTERS: Mexico!!!!!!!



[IN HUSHED UNISON]: Indirectly... — Just Mya 🌊 (@last1yoususpect) December 19, 2018

(meanwhile, at next Trump rally...)

And WHO'S gonna pay for it?

Crowd: MEXICO, ALBEIT INDIRECTLY!!! — Christopher (@singletrack25) December 19, 2018