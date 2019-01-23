President Donald Trump used Twitter to showcase what could become a new chant at his political rallies on Wednesday morning.

“BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL,” the president tweeted. In another post, he said the message of the rhyme was “the new theme” of “the Republican Party.”

“Use it and pray!” Trump added.

It didn’t take long for others on Twitter to reimagine Trump’s latest attempt to brand his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which is the bone of contention in the ongoing partial government shutdown.

OPPOSE A WALL & TRUMP WILL FALL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 23, 2019

I like this rhyme better : ‘MEXICO WILL PAY, YOU USED TO SAY’ — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 23, 2019

IMPEACH THIS GUY & LET HIM CRY! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 23, 2019

HE WHO SMELT IT DEALT IT! — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 23, 2019

LET GIULIANI TALK & TRUMP WONT WALK — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 23, 2019

MUELLER TELLS ALL & TRUMP WILL FALL! — Richard Wilson (@rwwilmington) January 23, 2019

IF YOU RESIGN, WE’LL ALL BE FINE — Sylvia Plath’s Typewriter (@BitchIsBack2017) January 23, 2019

Marginal tax rate & America will be great — Gazbo Fernandez (@exgocm) January 23, 2019

IGNORE THE BOAST AND TRUMP IS TOAST. — Jon Rappoport (@jonrap) January 23, 2019

Your Long Shutdown is Hurting my Town. End it NOW! #EndTheShutdown — John Girdwood (@Government_Now) January 23, 2019

THERE WILL BE NO WALL AND THAT IS ALL! — Beet for VP 2020 (@VpBeet) January 23, 2019

PUT TRUMP IN JAIL WITH NO CHANCE OF BAIL! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 23, 2019

IMPEACH FOR TREASON, THAT'S THE REASON! — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) January 23, 2019

All he does is watch Tucker, let's impeach the mother — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 23, 2019

STOP THE WALL & DON WILL FALL! — Michael Jones (@jonesym88) January 23, 2019

FORGET THE WALL, BETTER FOR ALL! — rambieux (@DickDonovan71) January 23, 2019

Build no wall and let trump bawl! pic.twitter.com/q5CIrJh149 — the real Harry & Tommy (@HarryandTommyCS) January 23, 2019

DID YOU HEAR MY CUTE NEW RHYME?! pic.twitter.com/LuY1hkTzxy — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) January 23, 2019