President Donald Trump used Twitter to showcase what could become a new chant at his political rallies on Wednesday morning.
“BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL,” the president tweeted. In another post, he said the message of the rhyme was “the new theme” of “the Republican Party.”
“Use it and pray!” Trump added.
It didn’t take long for others on Twitter to reimagine Trump’s latest attempt to brand his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which is the bone of contention in the ongoing partial government shutdown.
