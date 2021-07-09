Twitter users spotted a big contradiction with an opinion piece purportedly penned by ex-President Donald Trump that was published on the Wall Street Journal’s website on Thursday.
In the essay, Trump ranted about being censored by social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook, who booted him from their platforms following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot.
Trump is now seeking class-action lawsuits against them, alleging an infringement of his First Amendment rights.
Critics mocked the former president for complaining about not having a platform, in one of America’s most-read newspapers.
They also criticized the conservative newspaper for publishing the piece in the first place, given Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy by overturning the 2020 election result: