Twitter users brought the toilet humor after President Donald Trump announced a new war on water-conserving showers, faucets and toilets on Friday.
Trump claimed in a meeting with business leaders at the White House that people “are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once” and were ending up “using more water.” Therefore, he said he’d asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the issue and possibly look at rolling back water-saving standards.
Trump acknowledged that water-conserving fixtures may be suitable for desert areas but said “for the most part, you have many states where they have so much water that it comes down. It’s called rain. They don’t know what to do with it.”
Twitter was predictably flushed with jokes about Trump’s statement: