Twitter users brought the toilet humor after President Donald Trump announced a new war on water-conserving showers, faucets and toilets on Friday.

Trump claimed in a meeting with business leaders at the White House that people “are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once” and were ending up “using more water.” Therefore, he said he’d asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the issue and possibly look at rolling back water-saving standards.

"We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms," Trump says.



"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once." pic.twitter.com/asDjGxuFts — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2019

Trump acknowledged that water-conserving fixtures may be suitable for desert areas but said “for the most part, you have many states where they have so much water that it comes down. It’s called rain. They don’t know what to do with it.”

Twitter was predictably flushed with jokes about Trump’s statement:

Trump was just ranting about how toilets don’t flush hard enough and light bulbs don’t make him look the color he wished they would.



It’s like he wants other world leaders to laugh at him even harder next time. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) December 6, 2019

To be fair to the POTUS, it's hard to get the whole Constitution and Bill of Rights down in one flush. — Susan Stone 🎃 (@SusanStone12) December 6, 2019

Believe me, a guy from Queens knows Flushing. https://t.co/s3Xmz6C1iz — Robert The Red Knows Rain, Dear (@RobGeorge) December 6, 2019

I could get an entire sweatshirt down in less flushes. And I have. — Mr. Fun Guy (@Mister_Fun_Guy) December 6, 2019

Just POTUS in WH on an extended harangue about he can't get his toilet to flush. Normal stuff. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 6, 2019

Ten to fifteen flushes, he says! TEN TO FIFTEEN! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 6, 2019

.@AlexPlanes said it best on Trump's toilet comments: "If a normal person talked like this you'd take their car keys away." — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 6, 2019

Walter Reed emergency visit mystery SOLVED. — Matt Wilt (@MattWilt803) December 6, 2019

Trump taking 10-15 flushes is not a ringing endorsement for KFC and McDonald's — Adrian Oaks (@FriendOfTheYeti) December 6, 2019

Christ… Was he trying to flush his tax returns? — Eric Ranschau 🏳️‍🌈 (@eranschau) December 6, 2019

Make America Flush Again — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 6, 2019

“If it’s yellow, let it mellow” t-shirts now available on his website https://t.co/H8tlHuN0v8 — Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) December 6, 2019

He is the Commander in Chief of our Enameled Forces! It also explains why a toilet salesman was the acting AG. — plastastica (@c_genereux) December 6, 2019

Whoa whoa whoa, you're telling me this guy's poops clog toilets? pic.twitter.com/sSTXv4LThs — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) December 6, 2019

The coolest part of being president is getting the law changed when your turd chokes the toilet. https://t.co/QzpqVwjoEm — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 6, 2019